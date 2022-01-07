CFP National Championship Betting Preview

Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson joins Bill Enright for a betting preview of Monday night's College Football Playoff national championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson joins Bill Enright for a betting preview of Monday night's College Football Playoff national championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Sports Illustrated's Richard Johnson joins Bill Enright to break down the College Football Playoff games on New Years Eve. Which..