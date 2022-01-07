The Weeknd drops narration-heavy LP Dawn FM, featuring Jim Carrey & Quincy Jones

The Weeknd has released his follow-up to 2020's 'After Hours', featuring narration by Jim Carrey
The Weeknd has released his follow-up to 2020's 'After Hours', featuring narration by Jim Carrey
The Weeknd is gearing up for an iconic album release. His follow-up to 2020’s “After Hours” is called “Dawn FM” and..
A trailer for the Weeknd's new album Dawn FM teased clips of new music on Monday, and named several other artists involved in the..
The album features Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, and electronic music producer Oneohtrix Point Never.