Serbia's Orthodox Christians gather for January's Christmas traditions
euronews (in English)
Orthodox Christmas
Though Serbia's COVID-19 figures are at new highs, hundreds attended the traditional Christmas Eve Divine Liturgy in the St. Sava..
The Serbian Patriarch prayed for medical workers fighting the virus and for those sick to recover quickly.