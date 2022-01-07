Small Changes Make a Huge Difference When It Comes to Healthy Eating

Health experts say making small changes to your diet could yield positive results.

Don't punish yourself with unsustainable food rules.

Instead, consider a more thoughtful approach:.

Food is Self-Care.

Before diving into another grueling diet, health experts suggest thinking about food in terms of self-care, not self-control.

Experts call this practice "gentle nutrition.".

Be kind to yourself and build a healthier relationship with food.

Dark Leafy Greens .

Introducing more dark leafy greens into your diet could provide a world of benefits.

They are the healthiest food on the planet.

, Tracye McQuirter, public health nutritionist, via 'The Washington Post'.

Nutrient-packed leafy greens are known to promote the health of the heart, eyes, and bones.

Cut Out the Beef.

Health experts say one of the best changes we could make is to eat less beef.

For our personal health, the biggest benefits are achieved if you swap out beef for plant proteins, like beans and lentils.

, David Katz, president of True Health Initiative, via 'The Washington Post'.

Make a small change and feel so good!