Taco Bell Now Has a $10 Monthly Taco Subscription

On Jan.

6, the fast-food chain rolled out a new subscription service, Taco Lover's Pass.

It is available for rewards program members via the Taco Bell app.

$10 a month will get those who sign up one taco a day for 30 consecutive days.

Some of the tacos available in the subscription include soft and crunchy tacos, spicy potato tacos and Doritos tacos.

Subscribers will be able to add a taco to their cart when checking out on the app.

The program was tested by Taco Bell in September 2021 in Arizona.

The restaurant reports that the service grew its reward program by 20%.

The taco that was most often redeemed was the Doritos Locos Taco Supreme.

