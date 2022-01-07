This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone (Sunday, January 9th)

January 9, 2007.

Dressed in his jeans and black turtleneck, the Apple CEO unveiled the iPhone at the Macworld convention in San Francisco.

Jobs called the iPhone a “revolutionary and magical product that is literally five years ahead of any other mobile phone.”.

Originally available in a 4GB, $499 model and an 8GB, $599 model, 'Time' magazine named it the invention of the year.

When it went on sale in June, thousands of customers lined up at Apple stores across the country to be among the first to buy it.

The iPhone helped turn Apple into one of the planet’s most valuable corporations.

In 2012, five years after the iPhone’s debut, more than 200 million had been sold