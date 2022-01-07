2021 Saw CD Sales Climb for the First Time Since 2004

'Billboard' reports that compact disc sales rose from 40.16 million units in 2020 to 40.59 million in 2021.

It's the first time that has happened in 17 years.

Complex reports that the jump in CD sales was driven by several big releases by top-selling artists.

Adele released her album, '30,' which sold 898,000 CDs in 2021.

Taylor Swift reissued her projects, 'Fearless' and 'Red,' which respectively sold 263,000 and 237,000 CDs.

Complex points out that BTS, Carrie Underwood and Olivia Rodrigo also released some of the top-selling CD albums of 2021.

BTS' 'Map of the Soul: 7' sold 210,000 copies on CD, while their 'Be' album sold another 187,000 copies.

Underwood released 'My Savior,' which sold 217,000 CDs.

Rodrigo's album, 'Sour,' sold 195,000 copies.

'Billboard' points out that Adele, Swift and BTS accounted for 7.1% of all CD sales in 2021.

According to 'Billboard,' the increase in physical sales could be attributed to perks offered by artists.

CD packaging and art, exclusive tracks, as well as collectibles like tees, photo cards and posters all helped boost sales.

