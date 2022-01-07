Dragon The Weapon of God Movie

Dragon The Weapon of God Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A love story in the chaotic battle with demons from the past.

The mayor of New York decides to do a purge of every blacks in the city.

Jake, a new hero, will stand up and rally a group to take him down.

He is also dating the daughter of the best cop in the city & the right hand man of the mayor.

The father will have to choose between his daughter fighting to keep the love of her life and the Mayor.

Foster is loosing his mind as the mayor and appears to be racist but as our heroes go deeper, they find out a deeper wound explanation his actions which has nothing to do with race.

Produced, directed & written by Alexander Bok