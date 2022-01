Waiting for Bojangles Movie

Waiting for Bojangles Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A young boy, Gary, lives with his eccentric parents, and an exotic bird in a Parisian apartment – each night, Camille and Georges dance lovingly to their favourite song, Mr. Bojangles.

At home, there is only room for fun, fantasy and friends.

But as his mesmerizing and unpredictable mother descends deeper into her own mind, it is up to Gary and his father, Georges, to keep her safe.