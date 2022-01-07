Love Knots Movie

Love Knots Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jodie Carpenter is the owner of 'The Loft', her family's sail-making company located near quaint Redmond's Bay Marina.

When luxury developer Charles Prescott purchases the port looking to carry out a lavish expansion, Jodie fears that her business and heritage will be torn down and replaced.

Joining forces with her friends and some of the town locals, Jodie fights to save the marina, all while vowing to launch a boat she and her father were refurbishing together before his untimely death.

Meeting Will Calvin - the architect who developed the plans for the new marina - Jodie spends her time teaching him about the community and hopes he can harmonize his plans with local culture and traditions to ensure the sustainability of already established businesses.

While clashing at first, it is not long before Jodie and Will discover their time together has steered into a friendship that ultimately sets sail for romance.

Starring Brooke Williams, Matthew Walker, Beth Alexander…