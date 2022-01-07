3 Men Convicted of Murdering Ahmaud Arbery Sentenced to Life in Prison

Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

William "Roddie" Bryan was also sentenced to life in prison, but with the possibility of parole.

Bryan, 52, will be eligible for parole in 30 years.

In handing down his sentence, Judge Timothy R.

Walmsley cited the terror Ahmaud Arbery must have felt... ... during the five minutes he was chased by the three men, which ended in his murder.

When I thought about this, I thought from a lot of different angles,

And I kept coming back to the terror that must have been in the mind of the young man running through Satilla Shores,

Judge Walmsley emphasized the importance of accountability to "the rule of law.".

Instead of closure, maybe it would be best to see today's proceeding as an exercise in accountability,

We are all accountable for our own actions.

Today demonstrates that everybody is accountable to the rule of law.

, Judge Timothy R.

Taking the law into your own hands is a dangerous endeavor,

The defense team for Travis McMichael attempted to argue, in part, that chasing Arbery was legal... ... because McMichael was attempting to make a citizen's arrest.

In his sentencing, Judge Walmsley seemed to repudiate that defense.

Assuming the worst in others, we show our worst character,

Walmsley, Presiding Judge, via 'The New York Times'