A Discovery Of Witches Season 3 - The Story So Far

A Discovery Of Witches Season 3 - The Story So Far Trailer HD - Explore all the key plot twists, mystery and love in series one, two and three of #ADiscoveryOfWitches.

In the third and final installment of this spellbinding adaption of Deborah Harkness" All Soulds trilogy, Matthew (Matthew Goode) and Diana (Teresa Palmer) return from 1590 to find tradegy at Sept-Tours.

They must find the missing pages from the Book Of Life and the Book itself before it's too late, but a monster from Matthew's past is lying in wait for his return.

: