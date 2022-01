Steps to Stick to a Dry January

Every new year people resolve to change old habits.

However, a 2019 study by the University of Scranton found only 8% of people achieve their New Year's resolutions.

If one of your resolutions was to quit drinking or do a dry January, you might have already thrown in the towel.

To help you follow through on achieving your goal or giving it another go, h ere are tips, plus some benefits for leaving the booze behind.