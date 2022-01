Covid positive Vishal Dadlani loses his father: ‘I can’t even go hold my mother in her most difficult time’

Singer and musician Vishal Dadlani on Saturday, informed that his father Moti Dadlani passed away.

Vishal who is currently Covid positive took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news.

