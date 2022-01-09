Covid-19 update India: 1,59,632 fresh cases reported in 24 hours| Oneindia News

India on Sunday reported 1,59,632 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 5,90,611.

The daily positivity rate in the country has now reached 10.21 percent.

#Covid-19cases #OmicroninIndia #NewCovidcases covid-19 cases in india,covid-19 outbreak in india,covid third wave,covid-19,coronavirus cases in india,coronavirus spike in india,omicron spike in india,omicron cases in india,coronavirus third wave in india,coronavirus patients,omicron surge in india,covid-19 crisis in india latest news updates,coronavirus outbreak in india,omicron wave in india,covid-19 infection, english news, trending,latest news,Oneindia News, Oneindia English