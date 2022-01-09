Tens of thousands protest COVID vaccine pass across France

The government wants to transform the COVID health pass into a vaccine pass that will only allow the fully vaccinated and people who have recovered from the disease into bars, restaurants, culture and leisure venues.
The government wants to transform the COVID health pass into a vaccine pass that will only allow the fully vaccinated and people who have recovered from the disease into bars, restaurants, culture and leisure venues.
The government wants to transform the COVID health pass into a vaccine pass that will only allow the fully vaccinated and people..
The protests are against a draft law which would in effect ban the unvaccinated from public areas.
#protests