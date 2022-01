Dec 26 to be observed as ‘Veer Baal Divas’ as tribute to Guru Gobind Singh’s sons: PM |Oneindia News

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that December 26 starting this year will be observed as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ as a tribute to the 10th Sikh guru Gobind Singh's four sons who were executed by the Mughals.

#VeerBaalDiwas #GuruGobindSingh #PMModi