Free Will & Predestination in Romans 9

Answering a young adult’s question: “How does Free Will fit in with Predestination in Romans 9?” because I've been thinking about Romans 9.

If God chooses who He will bless or save, where does free will fit in (if it even can)?

And how can one be held responsible for rejecting God if He predestined them for refusing or hardening their heart?

(as in the case of pharaoh).