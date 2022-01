The Paradise highway of Glenorchy

Queenstown is known as one of New Zealand’s most beautiful towns (at least in terms of scenery), but what are things like when you leave the comfort of town for the winding roads to Glenorchy, Paradise and Kinloch?

This drive, and the walks you’ll want to do in-between driving, features some classic New Zealand mountain scenery (Lord of the Rings was partly filmed in the area) and is easily one of the highlights of a trip to Queenstown.