Delhi Weekend Curfew: Roads wore a deserted look, with less traffic | Oneindia News

As the cases of Covid-19 are increasing at a rapid rate, the Aam Adami party led Delhi Government to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital which came into effect on the 7th night.

The roads and streets leading up to the national capital from adjoining Noida wore a deserted look on Sunday as there was very little traffic seen on the roads.

#WeekendCurfew #Delhi #Covid-19