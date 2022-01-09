Qatar - player Othman Coulubaly suffered a heart attack while playing soccer

Looks like what happened to Fonald Parham in the chargers football game
Qatar: The player Othman Coulibaly suffered a heart attack
during the Al Wakra Club match against Al Rayyan, per statement of the football club.
Rumble
Looks like what happened to Fonald Parham in the chargers football game
during the Al Wakra Club match against Al Rayyan, per statement of the football club.
Qatar: During the Al Wakra Club match against Al Rayyan the player Othman Coulibaly suffered a heart attack, per statement of the..