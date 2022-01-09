12 Early Signs A Relationship Won't Last

Are you on the lookout for warning signals that a relationship isn't working?

A rough start to a relationship does not always imply a sad partnership.

After all, in any partnership, there will be disagreements and misunderstandings.

However, many of the issues you'll face later on frequently arise in the beginning.

Do you have someone you're dating right now?

Are you on the lookout for warning signs?

If that's the case, you should see this video.

Please pass it on to someone who might benefit from it.