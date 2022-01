Taiwan holds urban, aerial combat drills amid threats of invasion by mainland China

The Taiwan military held urban and aerial-combat drills on January 6, 2022, as incursions and sabre-rattling by mainland China continued.

Beijing says the self-ruled island will one day be put under its rule, by force if necessary.

In 2021, Beijing sent a record 970 military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defence zone, double previous years.

The ongoing threats have prompted a series of new military drills on the island, to prepare for a possible invasion.