LIVING BY FAITH - BEING DEPENDENT ON OUR FATHER IN HEAVEN AND NO OTHER

I'm very excited to present this teaching to you about being dependent on our Father.

We need to learn how it is to live in FAITH - how it is to KNOW that we have a Father in Heaven who WILL take care of us!

Jesus said that we should not worry about food, about clothes, or about any of those things.

Instead, we should look at the birds in the sky and at the flowers in the field.

When God takes care of THEM, will He not also take care of US?