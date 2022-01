[Conquest] Whelp....KV-1s In the Snow l Gates of Hell: Ostfront

Hello and welcome to some more Call to Arms DLC, Gates of Hell: Ostfront, with a dynamic German campaign through the Conquest mode.

This is with the newest update which allows the AI to use equipment and cannons such as mortars, artillery, AT guns and other equipment against the player.

We will be exploring this patch with a late game push with Germany.