Newsreel from 1946 showing DDT spray to "Prevent Polio Outbreaks"

Desperate local officials and parents turned to the methods that had worked in the past: demanding clean air, food and water, eliminating pests such as rats and flies, or experimenting with new medicines and quarantines.

Nothing seemed to work.

During polio outbreaks people would avoid crowds, keep their children at home, fastidiously clean their homes and yards, close public venues and bathe their towns in DDT to kill flies and other pests.