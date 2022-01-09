Kazakhstan says 164 killed in week of protests

Most of the deaths — 103 — were in Almaty, the country's largest city, where demonstrators seized government buildings and set some afire, according to the ministry.
A total of 164 people have been killed in protests in Kazakhstan over the past week, the country's health ministry has said.
About 5,800 people were detained by police during protests that developed into violence last week and prompted a Russia-led..