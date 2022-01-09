Dr. Zelenko - [DS]/Big Pharma Hid The Cures From We The People,Choice Has Been Made, Collapse

Dr. Zelenko Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience.

Dr. Zelenko was nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Nobel Prize , Dr. Zelenko’s team was one of the first in the country to successfully treat thousands of Covid-19 patients in the prehospital setting.

Dr. Zelenko developed his now famous “Zelenko Protocol,” which has saved countless lives worldwide.

Dr. Zelenko recommended that President Trump take hydroxychloroquine.

Dr. Zelenko begins the conversation explaining that the vaccine was designed to bring us into the Great Reset.

The vaccine is not a vaccine but a mechanism to depopulate, and to hook us up to their new CBDC.

The cures have always been there, Big Phara/[DS] has been hiding the cures, the choice was given, inform or collapse, the [DS]/Big Pharma chose collapse.