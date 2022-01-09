What if all our buildings were sucking carbon from the air?
The first commercial carbon removal plant, where CO2 is sucked out of the air and stored underground, is in a remote part of Iceland, nowhere near a city.

It’s a massive industrial operation.

But the carbon-capturing technology doesn’t need to be sequestered to the middle of nowhere: It could also be incorporated into neighborhoods—something that might help build community support for the larger build-out of industrial plants that will likely be needed to help tackle the climate crisis.

By the middle of the century, thousands of large direct air-capture plants may be needed globally to pull emissions from the atmosphere.