New 2023 BMW iX M60 - Magical Exterior Color Change

BMW used this year's Consumer Electrics Show as the launch point for its electric flagship SUV, headed on sale stateside later this year.

The BMW iX M60 will be the performance version of the iX sport utility, bringing 610 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque to the field when it needs to, in Sport Mode, while still offering a generous 532 hp and 749 lb-ft of torque along with dual-motor, all-wheel-drive performance the rest of the time.