Yell it

--If you own something in this video and want it either removed or credited, contact me at webmtrashman@gmail.com about it along with proof (such as a link) and it will be done asap.

I do not mean to steal anyone's work and I do not profit in any way from it.

I find this stuff on boards without any information though I do try to source the content and give credit.

My goal is simply to post it and have people enjoy it.--