Let’s go Brandon

You’ve just lost your home and or business and this moron talks about 100 yard long #windmills.
Knowing the windmil blades can NOT be recycled.
#letsgobrandon #fuckjoebiden #Colorado #coloradofires #joebiden #bidenisaclown
You’ve just lost your home and or business and this moron talks about 100 yard long #windmills.
Knowing the windmil blades can NOT be recycled.
#letsgobrandon #fuckjoebiden #Colorado #coloradofires #joebiden #bidenisaclown
Paul Pickett Podcast Episode 15 _ NFL & NBA Talk _ Kyrie Irving _ Brandon Ingram _ JJ Watt
Jeff D Lowe | The Dozen: Trivia Competition