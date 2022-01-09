2022 Toyota Highlander
2022 Toyota Highlander

Practical, comfortable, and stylish, the 2022 Toyota Highlander is a family SUV with its eye on the mid-size prize.

This three-row ute has plenty to offer and a variety of configurations to appeal to the widest possible audience.

Although the base powertrain consists of a V-6 engine, the Highlander is one of only a few three-row SUVs offered with an optional hybrid setup; both powertrains can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive.

Toyota has gone the value-packed route with the Highlander, too, incorporating desirable infotainment and driver-assistance features as standard across the entire lineup.

Opt for one of the Highlander&apos;s ritzier trims and enjoy a more luxurious environment that just about matches the offerings of a Lexus-branded SUV.

What&apos;s missing is driver engagement.

The Highlander&apos;s ride is smooth and its acceleration is decent, but overall it lacks the driving verve of rivals such as the Kia Telluride, the Hyundai Palisade, and the Mazda CX-9.