2022 Toyota Highlander

Practical, comfortable, and stylish, the 2022 Toyota Highlander is a family SUV with its eye on the mid-size prize.

This three-row ute has plenty to offer and a variety of configurations to appeal to the widest possible audience.

Although the base powertrain consists of a V-6 engine, the Highlander is one of only a few three-row SUVs offered with an optional hybrid setup; both powertrains can be had with either front- or all-wheel drive.

Toyota has gone the value-packed route with the Highlander, too, incorporating desirable infotainment and driver-assistance features as standard across the entire lineup.

Opt for one of the Highlander's ritzier trims and enjoy a more luxurious environment that just about matches the offerings of a Lexus-branded SUV.

What's missing is driver engagement.

The Highlander's ride is smooth and its acceleration is decent, but overall it lacks the driving verve of rivals such as the Kia Telluride, the Hyundai Palisade, and the Mazda CX-9.