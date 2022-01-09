2022 Toyota Tundra

Domestic automakers have a monopoly on the full-size pickup truck segment, but the 2022 Toyota Tundra appeals to a slightly different audience, particularly those loyal to Toyota.

Most half-ton pickups have a sturdy, albeit antiquated, leaf-spring rear suspension.

The Tundra features coil springs out back that make it ride and drive much better than most.

Plus, it can still tow up to 12,000 pounds and comes standard with a suite of driver assists.

Unlike its domestic rivals, the Tundra isn't available with a V-8.

Gasp!

The lone engine option is a twin-turbo V-6, but it's available with a hybrid system that's good for 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque.

With a cabin that's considerably prettier than its predecessor and an infotainment system that offers a 14.0-inch touchscreen, there are numerous reasons the 2022 Tundra has the goods to take on the Americans.