World Tennis #1 Djokovic's Australian Deportation Fiasco Top World News 1/9/2022

Coming up on this week's TOP News Stories from Around the World: Novak Djokovic, The World Tennis No.

1, landed in Melbourne on Wednesday night to compete in the Australian Open — the first Grand Slam of the tennis season — after announcing that he had received a vaccine exemption to compete in the tournament.

Djokovic’s visa was then rejected; he now waits in an allegedly insect-infested hotel until his opportunity to overturn his deportation in an Australian court on Monday.