US & Russian officials set to meet in Geneva amid Ukraine tensions

Rising tensions over Ukraine will be at the top of the agenda in talks set to take place in Geneva between US and Russian officials.
Worries have been mounting over Russia's military build-up close to its border with Ukraine.
Rising tensions over Ukraine will be at the top of the agenda in talks set to take place in Geneva between US and Russian officials.
Worries have been mounting over Russia's military build-up close to its border with Ukraine.
US and Russian officials are due to hold security talks in Geneva on Monday amid mounting tensions over Ukraine.
Sunday's phone call came ahead of de-esclataion talks in Geneva between senior US and Russian officials.