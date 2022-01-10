HOUSTON, TEXAS teacher charged after stuffing 13 YEAR OLD SON in car trunk for QUARANTINE COVID NEWS

Sarah Beam, 42, of Harris County, has been charged with child endangerment after the site director found her son in her trunk.

Bevin Gordon, the health services director, had Beam open her trunk and found her 14-year-son laying in the trunk at the Houston, TX COVID testing site.

Beam said her son had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the trunk to avoid exposing her.

Gordon would not allow Sarah Beam to receive testing for her or her son until he was safely seated in the backseat.

Police have now issued a warrant for her arrest!