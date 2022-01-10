Morrison: Clear advice given over Djokovic visa

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday that clear advice was given to Tennis Australia over the handling of visa for Australian Open participants, as tennis star Novak Djokovic awaits a hearing regarding his visa status.
