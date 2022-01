PC Building Wisdom In 6 Minutes

Having built more computers than I can remember I've come to understand some not so intuitive things about building gaming PCs.

It's quite easy to think the first step is get the fastest GPU out there and the best gaming PC will magically bring it's self together.

Well in todays video I let you in on my PC building secrets.

At the end of the video you'll have a good understanding of the basic criteria you should be thinking about when building a PC exclusively for gaming.