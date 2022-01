The rise of predatory scams -- and how to prevent them | Jane Walsh

Questionable phone calls, concerning emails, heart-rending stories from a sudden new friend in need of endless financial support: elder abuse can take many forms, says lawyer Jane Walsh.

And as technology becomes more sophisticated, susceptibility to tricks and scams will increase -- no matter a person's age or intellect.

Walsh spotlights the rise of this predatory crime, why it goes undetected and how you can protect your loved ones' kindness, dignity and self-respect from being manipulated.