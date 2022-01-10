"Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine work" - Maria Bartiromo Ron Johnson Dr. Pierre Kory
"Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine work" - Maria Bartiromo Ron Johnson Dr. Pierre Kory

(If you want to copy and use this video on social media, please be my guest.

You can use streamlabs which is a free program to do that.

Video may be banned on some sites for being positive about ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.)