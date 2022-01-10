The Dream: T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle 2021 (#12) TRANSIT OF VENUS RITUAL ENACTMENTS

If you've never seen the ritual dramatization of the transit of Venus and the transit of Mercury during a New Year celebration, with the celebrations of Saturnalia/Saturn and Janus layered in for good measure, here you go!

T-Mobile New Year's at the Needle 2021.

Due to Covid restrictions in that season, the West Coast's premiere celebration of the turning of the calendar was strictly virtual.

As a substitute, a computer graphic animation centered around Seattle's iconic Space Needle was broadcast and streamed to the world.

What was the point of this effort?

We decode the symbolism - and what we found is something you probably have to see to believe!