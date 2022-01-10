Fire tears through Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

A fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh on Sunday, destroying hundreds of homes, according to officials and witnesses, though there were no immediate reports of casualties.
