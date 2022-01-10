Bob Saget Dead at 65

Bob Saget , Dead at 65.

Reuters reports that the actor and comedian was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Sunday.

His cause of death remains unknown.

According to detectives, there was no evidence of a drug overdose or foul play.

The comedian was on tour and had just performed Saturday night near Jacksonville, Florida.

Saget was best known for his role as the father on the hit sitcom "Full House" from 1987 to 1995.

He reprised his role as Danny Tanner for the Netflix sequel "Fuller House." .

Saget also hosted "America's Funniest Home Videos,".

And played a version of himself on HBO's "Entourage." .

Despite his family-friendly image, Saget was known for his raunchy standup comedy.

He is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and 3 children