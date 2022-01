Yellowjackets S01E10 Sic Transit Gloria Mundi

Yellowjackets 1x10 "Sic Transit Gloria Mundi" Season 1 Episode 10 Promo (Season Finale) - On the night of their 25-year class reunion, the Yellowjackets navigate damning evidence, false alibis and a dubious attempt to “heal.” In the wilderness, the Doomcoming fallout finds everything firmly off the rails as simmering resentments come to a head.

Season finale.

Starring: Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress