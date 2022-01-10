#RHOSLC Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Season 2 Episode 12 A House Divided I was Born Into Money

Hi loves, in this video, I review The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 Episode 12.

This episode is titled A House Divided and we pick up where the ladies are still on the patio discussing Mary and Jen.

Lisa leaves and goes to talk to Mary.

The way she presented it to Mary made it seem that Whitney was the one doing the most talking.

The ladies finally retire for the evening and the next morning we see Mary gift Jennie some shoes only to find out later that she gifted the other ladies items throughout the night.

The ladies talked with Mary about the rumors, and she broke down in tears.

She denied it all of course and was really upset that the ladies were comparing her to Jen.

Heather and Whitney decided to take a commercial flight home instead of riding on the jet with the other ladies.