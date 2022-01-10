[GFN 2K/120] Guardians of the Galaxy [GeForce Now 3080 Tier] Benchmark (16:9 2560x1440)

In this video I show an example of the Nvidia GeForce Now streaming gaming service, specifically the 3080 tier subscription.

The video shows the game Guardians of the Galaxy using the highest settings allowed in both the GeForce Now settings as well as the in game settings.

The highest settings allowed for GeForce Now on PC is 2560x1440, (2K), for the resolution and 120 FPS.

(On a side note if you subscribe to this same GFN 3080 Tier and use it on an Nvidia Shield TV you can play in up to 3840x2160, (4K), resolution and 60 FPS.