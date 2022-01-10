Cloud telephony Services- Mcube

Basically, a cloud telephony service means operating all your business phone needs from the cloud or a hosted server.

Contrasting to the traditional PBX, cloud telephony services can be both web-based applications that enable the users to make the calls straight away from any computer or mobile with an internet connection without the fuss of extended cords or wirings extensions, etc.

Cloud telephony also includes features like virtual numbers, toll-free numbers, and interactive voice response (IVRs) that benefit business prospects.