Hrithik Roshan drops first glimpse of 'Vikram Vedha' on his birthday

Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 48th birthday today.
On the occasion, the actor shared his first look from his most awaited film "Vikram Vedha".
#hrithikroshan #hrithikroshanbirthday #vikramvedha #vikramvedhafirstlook
Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 48th birthday today.
On the occasion, the actor shared his first look from his most awaited film "Vikram Vedha".
#hrithikroshan #hrithikroshanbirthday #vikramvedha #vikramvedhafirstlook
Hrithik Roshan turned a year older today. On his special day, he unveiled his first look of 'Vikram Vedha'. The actor has some..
On the occasion of his birthday, superstar Hrithik Roshan gave a glimpse of his first look from the movie 'Vikram Vedha'.