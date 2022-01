Scuba_diver_befriends_critically_endangered_hawksbill_sea_turtle

Scuba_diver_befriends_critically_endangered_hawksbill_sea_turtle and management and Clever Dog video Cameron is a young, but seasoned scuba diver who has dipped his fins in the ocean in Galapagos Islands, Mexico, Cuba, Belize, Cayman Islands, and Canada.

He has seen incredible marine life and he has experienced close up encounters with some of the world's rarest and most beautiful animals.

This hawksbill sea turtle in Mexico has been one of his favourite interactions.